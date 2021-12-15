Police investigating after two people tampered with air conditioning unit outside Hanahan business

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan are searching for two people who tampered with an air conditioning unit over the weekend

Officers with the Hanahan Police Department responded to suspicious activity at a business off Yeamans Hall Road on Saturday.

An investigation revealed two people came to the business during the night and tampered with the air conditioning unit.

“The suspects were driving a white in color 2000-2006 Toyota truck that has a white Palmetto tree sticker on the upper right corner of the rear glass,” police said.

If you recognize the individuals or have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department by calling 843-747-5711 (Option 0) or Detective Fred Durant at fdurant@cityofhanahan.com.