Police investigating after woman stabs roommate in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday morning in Goose Creek.

Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department responded to a boarding home on Madeline Drive around 10:30 a.m. after 911 received a call that someone had been stabbed in the chest.

Once at the scene, officers located a 42-year-old male victim suffering from a stab wound. They say three other people were also at the location, including the suspect.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe told News 2 that a female stabbed her male roommate. The suspect has been taken into custody and is being interviewed at the Goose Creek police station.

Chief Roscoe said they have had calls from that location, which is being operated as a boarding house, in the past. She told us people rent out individual rooms in the home.

“This is definitely an isolated incident between these two. Apparently, there’s been a rift between them in the past and nobody in the neighborhood needs to be concerned,” she said.

Names of the victim nor suspect have been released. The Berkeley County Coroner was called to the scene.