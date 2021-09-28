Police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Hanahan late Monday evening.

Officers with the Hanahan Police Department responded to The Channel at Bowen Apartments (1000 Channel Marker Way) around 10:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

An individual was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived. The victim did not survive the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hanahan PD at 843-747-5711 (option 0) or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

No other details were provided. An investigation is ongoing.