Police investigating early morning armed robbery at Waffle House on Red Bank Road

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek responded to an armed robbery at a Waffle House on Red Bank Road early Friday morning.

According to Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police Department, officers were dispatched to the breakfast restaurant just before 2:00 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers contacted employees who said a male entered the restaurant and approached the cash register like he was going to order food. Instead, they say he pulled a handgun from his waistline and pointed it at the employees.

Employees told police the suspect then demanded cash from the register and said he took the money and left the restaurant heading towards a wooded area.

Goose Creek police officers and Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area for a suspect. Using a K-9, Capt. Brown said they followed a trail into the woods where it ended at a non-maintained service road. “It appears the suspect may have had a vehicle waiting at this location,” Capt. Brown said.

The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department.