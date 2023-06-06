MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Tuesday morning fight and stabbing that happened at a Moncks Corner grocery store.

The Moncks Corner Police Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Food Lion off N. Highway 52 after several people called 911 to report a fight between two people involving a knife.

Law enforcement officials said they found one person suffering from apparent stab wounds and another with a bloody nose.

“Officers and deputies began treating the person who had been stabbed until EMS arrived,” said Capt. Lee Mixon Jr. “Both parties involved were transported to the hospital by EMS.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Berkeley County Dispatch by calling 843-719-4169 and ask to speak with the on-duty Moncks Corner Police Department detective.