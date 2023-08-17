MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in a Moncks Corner neighborhood.

According to the Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD), officers responded to the 500 block of Crossland Drive around 12:30 a.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Authorities said officers found two vehicles and two homes that had been damaged by gunfire and located several shell casings in the road.

There were no injuries reported.

“This investigation is ongoing, but we are asking for the public’s help in locating any video from home security systems that may have captured a vehicle entering or leaving the area between midnight and 12:30 am.,” Capt. Lee Mixon said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD Lt. Travis Dodd at (843) 719-7989 or travis.dodd@monckscornersc.gov.