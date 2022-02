GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting at an apartment complex.

GCPD reports that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are used dogs to search the area for the suspect before detaining one person for questioning.

News 2 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.