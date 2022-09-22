GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is investigating Thursday after a shooting at a fast food restaurant.

According to GCPD, two people were shot at the Taco Bell on Highway 52. Officers were there shortly before 10:00 p.m. investigating.

GCPD has not yet confirmed whether any suspects have been identified. Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing.

News 2 is en route to the scene and working to learn more.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.