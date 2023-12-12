MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Moncks Corner are looking to identify a suspect and witness following a December 2 liquor store robbery.

The suspect entered an ABC package store on South Highway 52 armed with a firearm and demanded cash from the store clerk, according to Capt. Lee Mixon with the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Capt. Mixon said the suspect was wearing a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes during the robbery.

The second individual is believed to be a witness to the robbery. Police say they wish to speak with that individual about the crime.

Police said that person was wearing a black White Sox hat, black jacket, white t-shirt, faded jeans, and brown boots at the time. The witness is believed to be driving a gray or silver Nissan Altima.

Moncks Corner Police Department

Anyone with information regarding either of these individuals is asked to contact Lieutenant Matthew Hoffer at 843-719-7939 or matt.hoffer@monckscornersc.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.