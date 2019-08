MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Moncks Corner are responding to a crash involving a train and a truck.

According to Capt. Mark Fields with the Moncks Corner Police Department, the train hit the truck on Main Street on Monday.

Capt. Fields said the driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.







Pictures from the crash in Moncks Corner, involving a train and vehicle. Main Street is expected to be closed for some time. #BerkeleyCounty #OneBerkeley #chsnews pic.twitter.com/4A9Y3LaBxN — Berkeley County SC (@BerkeleySCGov) August 12, 2019

