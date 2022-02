MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD) is searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen at Berkeley High School.

Authorities are looking for Shaquan Sumpter (14) who is described to be around 5’0″ in height, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes.

Police say he was carrying a small black backpack – officials were not able to provide a clothing description.

Those who know his whereabouts are asked to contact MCPD at (843) 719-4505.