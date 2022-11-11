GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking for one of two suspects involved in a string of break-ins that happened over the summer in the Boulder Bluff community.

The Goose Creek Police Department said several homes and vehicles were broken into back in July.

Brittany Sibbio, who moved to the area about seven or eight months ago, said she recently heard about the crimes.

“It doesn’t really surprise me. I’ve heard a lot about that going on,” she said. “I have the Nextdoor app and I see tons of people who are saying their cars are broken into their house. A lot of people have caught people on camera they just can’t see them clearly.”

Investigators were able to get some photos clear enough to identify two suspects from ring doorbell photos.

On November 3rd, a search warrant was served, and one of the two suspects was arrested, 20-year-old Goose Creek resident Trevon Richardson-Flynn.

“Once we executed the search warrant, we were able to find merchandise inside the house that was connected to many of the burglaries in Boulder Bluff. We also found merchandise from a burglary in Berkeley County, as well as one in Mount Pleasant,” said Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

“Since we made the arrest, we have not had one burglary in the Boulder Bluff area, so hopefully these people that we’ve connected to these burglaries we’re the only ones to participate and if not, hopefully we’ll send a message to not do crime in Goose Creek.”

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, or Investigator K. Usher at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2336.