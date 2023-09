MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a Moncks Corner laundromat early Monday morning.

According to the Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD), the suspect entered the Coin Laundry at 1010 Old Highway 52 and accessed the change machine shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Surveillance images provided by Moncks Corner Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD at (843) 719-7393 or by emailing matt.hoffer@monckscornersc.gov.