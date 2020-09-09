Pop-up COVID-19 testing coming to Lowcountry Walmarts

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Quest Diagnostics and Walmart have teamed up to open pop-up COVID-19 testing sites, five of which are in the Lowcountry.

The pop-up sites will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the following locations:

1635 Red Bank Road (Goose Creek)

215 St. James Avenue (Goose Creek)

3685 Ladson Road (Ladson)

1616 Central Avenue (Summerville)

10635 Dorchester Road (Summerville)

Patients must have a doctor’s order sent to Quest, and schedule appointments to visit the drive-thru site.

Collections will be taken from cars and patients should not enter the the Walmart stores.