Population boom? New census data show Berkeley County is the second-fastest-growing county in SC

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – New census data show Berkeley County is the second-fastest-growing county in South Carolina.

Devin Taylor and his wife recently moved to the Carnes Crossroads community. “Great neighborhood,” he said. “We were previously living over in Goose Creek. We have a brand-new addition, a three month old.”

He is not surprised that Berkeley County grew from 177,000 ten years ago to 229,000 this year.

“Clearly seen,” he said. “Let’s put it this way, every single morning when I’m taking my daughter to daycare, it’s especially now with school starting back up today, it almost took me 30 minutes.”

The population in Goose Creek is now nearly 46,000. Moncks Corner nearly doubled since 2010, from 7,885 to 13,297 in 2020. And more people mean more cars on the roads.

“In front of Carnes, there are constant wrecks, people turning out in front of each other,” said Taylor.

Melissa Bennet said she has watched her community grow dramatically in recent years. “We have been in Foxbank for about eight or nine years now,” she said.

Bennet has been looking forward to growth because she wanted her kids to be raised around lots of neighborhood friends.

“For the most part we do have that,” she said. “The issue now is it has grown so much that we have outgrown the infrastructure of the neighborhood.”

That is evident today; police in Moncks Croner had to direct traffic into Foxbank as school was letting out. But the one-lane headed down the road means it takes much longer to get home for Foxbank residents.

“I feel like somebody should have thought of that beforehand, what do we do? And now we’re kind of stuck with what do we do now?”

Since 2010, South Carolina has grown by nearly 500,000 people to a total population of 5.1 million in 2020.

The 10.7% increase makes South Carolina the 10th fastest-growing state and 23rd most populous state in the country.

Horry County is growing at a faster rate, based on population, than Berkeley County.