Porch Pirate held at gunpoint by homeowner

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County homeowner caught a porch pirate red handed today.

According to a post by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Marvin Marshall was held at gunpoint after trying to steal a package from a residence on War Admiral Lane in Moncks Corner.

Marshall told deputies that he knocked on the door and when no one answered, he decided to take the package.

The homeowner came out with his firearm and held Marshall at gunpoint until the police arrived.

Marvin was charged with petty larceny.

BCSO wants this to be a lesson to all porch pirates.