Berkeley County warns citizens about a possible tax scam

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Taxpayers in Berkley County should start paying extra attention to their mail.

The Berkeley County Tax Office has informed residents to be aware of fake tax letters from “State of South Carolina Tax Lien Action” that have been showing up in mailboxes. The office says these letters are scam, threatening to take legal action against the taxpayer, trying to trick people out of thousands of dollars. A similar scam was reported in Georgia in 2018.

The first report came from a Summerville business who said they received a letter in the mail that was threatening to foreclose their business unless they settled their “debt.”

If you receive a tax letter in the mail, here are a couple tips you can follow to determine whether it’s a scam:

Always trust your gut. If something seems out of the ordinary, you should contact police immediately to investigate. An official Berkeley County tax notice will be sent by certified mail and read “Official Notice of Levy.”

If you have any questions about your taxes, you are urged to call the Delinquent Tax Collector line at (843)-719-4030.