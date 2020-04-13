Possible tornado causes damage to Cedar Island homes and trees in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The damage from Monday morning’s storms will have a lasting impact to those who were affected by its destruction.

A community in Moncks Corner is still assessing the damage after a suspected tornado blew through Cedar Island, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Many people said the damage happened in just a matter of seconds. Residents are now in the clean-up phase.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said his deputies are keeping up a roadblock in Fairlawn Barony before you get to Cedar Island.

The reason is that they had a problem with people wanting to drive back and look at the damage, so they are online allowing people who live there through.

They are also asking residents not to walk or ride their golf cars back to Cedar Island to look at the damage right now.

One man had the roof of his home ripped off while he and his family were inside.

“It was pretty crazy,” said Shane Brooks. “Wind started picking up about 7:30; luckily we got the kids up and put them to one of the inside bathrooms. I was watching it from the back deck so it’s probably a good idea to go back in, so I got the girls and it hit within like 10 seconds- and within about 15 seconds it was over.”

The storm was quick, but it caused a lot of damage to the homes on Cedar Island. There is also damage to homes in Fairlawn Barony.