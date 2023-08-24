GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A power outage is impacting two schools in Goose Creek on Thursday morning.

Katie Tanner, who serves as public information officer for the Berkeley County School District, said both Westview Primary and Middle schools are without power.

Power first went out around 7:05 a.m. and was restored for the three-school campus shortly before 8:00 a.m.; however, power went out again for the Westview middle and primary.

Tanner said crews from Berkeley Electric are on-site working to address the problem.

The schools are continuing to operate as normal despite the outages.