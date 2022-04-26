BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong thunderstorms moving through the Lowcountry Tuesday evening knocked out power for thousands of Lowcountry residents.

As of 6:15 p.m., Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported 5,703 outages in the areas of Goose Creek and Moncks Corner out to the Francis Marion National Forest and above Lake Moultrie.

Berkeley Electric did not indicate when power is expected to be restored.

Dominion Energy’s website listed 579 customers without power in Summerville and Ladson as of 6:20 p.m. Power is expected to be restored around 9:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.