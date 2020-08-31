Preparing for the first day of classes in Berkeley County

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Many students across the Lowcountry will return to school for the first time since the height of the coronavirus pandemic next week.

Teachers have returned to their schools within the Berkeley County School District as they prepare classrooms and lesson plans for the new school year.

“Our teachers have gotten back in the building. They’re going to be receiving some professional development training to prepare for the year, which is something they do every year as they welcome them (students) back,” said Katie Tanner, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District.

Tanner said schools will have a heavy focus on social distancing this year. “Many of our schools have placed things on the floor to help kids remember where to stand and how far to stand apart from each other,” she said,

She said about 60% of BCSD students will be physically returning to the classroom this year.

“We see about 60% of our students that are choosing either distance blended learning, which is an online option, or true virtual option, which is available for our high school credit kids.”

Overall, only 4 in 10 kids will be in the classroom. That will help, greatly, with social distancing.

“At the end of the day, it has really helped us achieve the numbers in the classroom that everyone feels more comfortable with,” said Tanner.

The Berkeley County School District will report all cases of COVID-19 to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and follow the department’s guidelines on how to move forward.

School will begin on Tuesday, September 8th for both online and in-person classes.