BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A prescribed burn for wildlife management will be conducted off Wardfield Road Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, a prescribed burn is scheduled in Francis Marion National Forest, just north of the Honey Hill community.

Old Cemetery Road at Old Oak Hill and North Honey Hill Road will be closed while crews work in the area.

Reports say nearly 100 acres will be involved in the wildlife management burn.

Smoke will be visible from Highway 17.

Dark Bay fishing pond will be closed for the day.