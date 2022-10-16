BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week.

According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday.

Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road and will be closed during daytime hours from Monday through October 22.

Officials say road work will take place between Turner Green Courts and Willow Tree Drive at various times.

Berkeley County has announced the following closures in that area:

The intersection at Henry Brown Blvd at Island Green Road will close Monday during daytime hours. Traffic will be redirected through Brick Park.

Henry Brown Blvd at Firethorn Drive will close later in the week for grading operations. Traffic will be redirected at the traffic circle.

The Clements Ferry Widening Project will also impact traffic in Berkley County.

The intersection at Benington Drive and Clements Ferry Road will be closed for storm drain operations on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.