BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple propane tanks exploded during a Wednesday night house fire in the Sangaree community, fire officials say.

Crews with the C&B Fire Department and multiple assisting agencies responded to a house fire on Longleaf Road around 11:30 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation but C&B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall said it appears the fire started outside near propane cylinders.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes but remained on the scene until 2:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance and immediate needs to two people who were impacted by the fire.

Pine Ridge Fire Rescue, Caromi Volunteer Fire Department, Goose Creek Fire Department, Summerville Fire & Rescue assisted with the call.