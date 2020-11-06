PSA: BCSD experiencing internet outage due to downed power line

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) is working to alert all parents and students that a downed power line is causing a district-wide internet outage as of Friday afternoon.

According to BCSD, students in blended and virtual learning will be impacted, as instructors are not able to stream to them. The outage was unexpected, and instructors were abruptly cut off.

BCSD wants parents and students to know that they are working to remedy the issue, though they do not yet have a timeline for when it will be fixed.

Teachers will work with students who may have lost work or been unable to turn in assignments due to the outage.

The outage also knocked out the power at Goose Creek High School. All parents have been alerted, and the dismissal process has begun.