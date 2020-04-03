Public boat landings closed around Berkeley County following Gov. McMaster’s executive order

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Public boat ramps across the state are shut down by executive order from Governor Henry McMaster to prevent large gatherings of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Berkeley County put together an extensive list of the various boat landings that are impacted by the governor’s order.

Scott Burge spent the day on the freshwater side of Bushy Park Boat Landing. He is not convinced the boat ramps needs to be closed to boaters.

“I’m just trying to get out of the house. They haven’t locked this down yet so I’m doing some fishing, I’d much rather be on the boat, but you can’t do that,” he said. “I don’t understand. It seems like it would be a good idea to be out on a boat if you want to social distance yourself.”

Governor McMaster ordered the closure of all public access points to the state’s beaches, and closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.

That is at least 22 landings in Berkeley County including:

• Amos Lee Gourdine Landing (Russellville Landing)

• Arrowhead Landing

• Bushy Park Saltwater & Freshwater Landings

• Daniel Island Marina

• Durham Creek Landing (Cypress Gardens Landing)

• Fred L. Day Landing (Duckpond Landing)

• General Moultrie Landing (Santee Cooper Landing)

• The Hatchery Landing

• Henderson Guerry Landing

• Huger Park Landing

• Jamestown Landing (Lenuds Landing)

• John R Bettis Landing

• Mac Flood Landing (Augustus M Flood)

• McConnell’s Landing

• Ralph Hamer Senior Landing (Quinby Landing)

• Rembert C. Dennis Landing (Wadboo Landing)

• Richardson’s Landing

• Spiers Landing

• Thornley Forest II Landing

• West Dike Landing (E. Jarvis Morris Landing)

• William Dennis Landing (Biggins Landing)

• Wilsons Landing

The order does not apply if you have a commercial fishing license or permit and you use public access points for commercial fishing.

Burge says he spent time fishing out on the dock for the last several days and noticed a change after the governor’s order.

“Yeah, I thought it was kind of weird. I didn’t know they had shut the docks down but now I’m glad my wife didn’t let me buy that kayak – I’d have been in trouble,” he said. “I’d much rather be working, or traveling being quarantined is just not my thing.”

The governor’s order only applies to public access points. If you own property on the lake, on the rover, or along the beach, that order does not apply to you.