BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) is seeking public input in naming a new public school under construction at Carnes Crossroads.

A special committee voted on Tuesday to send surveys out to the public. Over the next month, responses will be collected and narrowed down.

The surveys will be sent out from April 13 through May 6. On May 10, the special committee will vote to narrow the list down to the top five names.

On May 24, the name will be selected and revealed to the public during the board meeting.

The school will house students from kindergarten through eighth grade and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2023.