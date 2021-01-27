Publix-anchored retail development “Moncks Corner Marketplace” coming in 2022

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Publix grocery store and dozens of other retail businesses and restaurants are heading to the Town of Moncks Corner.

An Atlanta-based real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers, Branch Properties, announced on Wednesday a 9.13-acre development called “Moncks Corner Marketplace.”

Rendering provided by Branch Properties

The 75,267-square-foot shopping center will be anchored by Publix and accompanied by retail and restaurant businesses at the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road.

“We have seen tremendous growth in Moncks Corner over the past several years and are constantly in need for more accessible shopping and dining offerings for our residents,” said Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear. “The new Moncks Corner Marketplace will certainly be a welcomed addition to the community, and we are looking forward to a successful ongoing partnership with Branch Properties throughout the development process.”

The shopping center is slated for completion in June 2022, with Publix expected to open in fall 2022.