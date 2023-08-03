GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix says it has plans to open a new grocery store in Goose Creek.

Jason Glover, a media relations manager for Publix Super Markets, said in a release Thursday that the Florida-based grocery chain has executed a lease on a new location in the Carnes Crossroads area.

It will include more than 48,000 square feet of space.

Publix at The Market Place at Carnes Crossroads will be on the southwest corner of Highway 17 Alt. and Highway 176.

The store is projected to open in 2025.