Purchase a personalized brick for the new John McCants Veterans Park in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – You can be part of the City of Goose Creek’s new John McCants Veterans Park.

Residents can purchase a personalized brick which will be built into the park’s Veterans Honor Plaza.

City leaders say the bricks will be engraves with up to three lines which contain a name or message. Each line can contain up to 14 characters, including spaces.

Bricks can be purchased until September 11th, 2020, for $50, for the first installment of bricks during the park’s construction.

The new park, which will replace the current Dennis Park, will include a playground, walking trail, dog park, multi-purpose lawn, and the plaza where the bricks would be located.

