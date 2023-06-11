MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders extinguished a fire at a Moncks Corner boat landing Saturday morning.

According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a local boat landing for a reported boat fire at 11:44 a.m.

Fire engines arrived and located the boat approximately 200 feet from the landing, tied up at the end of a dirt path.

Officials say the fire was extinguished within approximately 60 seconds.

Damage was contained to the motor and mount.

Nearby boaters assisted in the recovery of the boat.

“Between our personnel and the generosity of another private citizen and his boat, we were able to assist the stricken vessel the rest of the way to the landing and get it loaded on the owner’s trailer,” the department said.

No injuries were reported.