GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Quick thinking from two Goose Creek officers saved the life of a man suffering a medical emergency earlier this month.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, Edward Iseman was driving home from the grocery store on Sunday, Feb. 12 when he was involved in a minor accident.

“Sergeant Tanner and Lieutenant Quinn arrived on scene and immediately recognized that something was medically wrong with Mr. Iseman,” the department said.

Paramedics were called to take Iseman to the hospital where it was learned that he had suffered a stroke. Due to quick thinking by both officers, proper medical attention was given to Iseman, and blood flow was restored to his brain, the department explained.

Meanwhile, the officers noticed that Iseman had groceries inside his car. They made the decision to drive the car to his home to prevent the groceries from spoiling, knowing that he was in the hospital. The car would have otherwise been impounded.

Iseman’s wife, Amy, wrote to the Goose Creek police chief to express her gratitude and brought it to the department’s attention.

“Rest assured that all of our officers have positive, compassionate stories that they keep to themselves because they simply deem them as “part of the job.” We at the Goose Creek Police Department are thankful that the Iseman family had a positive outcome that day as a result of the quick thinking of our officers, and we are glad to have them as citizens in the City of Goose Creek,” the department said.