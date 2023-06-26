BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Lane closures near the railroad crossing on Highway 52 are expected to impact traffic in St. Stephen on Tuesday, according to Berkeley County officials.

Officials said CSX crews are performing maintenance on the crossing’s cantilevers — the structure that warns drivers of an approaching train.

Two lanes on the southeast side will be closed from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., according to the county.

Map provided by Berkeley County Government

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while in the area or seek an alternate route.