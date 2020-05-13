Recovery continues one month after EF-3 tornado ripped through a portion of Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been one month since a massive tornado ripped through portions of Berkeley County.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Tuesday residents of Berkeley County who were impacted by the storm are eligible to apply for disaster assistance.

A two-story house that once stood on Cedar Island, close to where the tornado first touched down, has since been demolished. And as work continues, several people who were inside their homes as the tornado destroyed much of the community recalled their experience.

“It was terrifying,” said Teri Bradshaw, who lives in Fairlawn Barony. “It was the most terrifying experience I ever had in my life.”

The National Weather Service later confirmed that tornado as an EF-3. It tore through Bradshaw’s neighborhood and her home.

“We were in our beds just kind of dozing and heard what sounded like a freight train coming right at us in a big woosh and then a crash from about an 80-foot red oak right down behind me fell through the house.”

She went on to say, “I thought my little boy was dead. When I opened his door and the drywall was laying on top of him, he was on a top bunk.”

Fortunately, everyone survived.

Bradshaw says she is happy FEMA finally extended the disaster aid to Berkeley County storm victims.

“I’m really excited about that and I plan on applying. I don’t know what kind of coverage because I have homeowner’s insurance, but they have been very, very slow to act. So, I’m hoping maybe I can get some assistance from FEMA.”

In Cordesville, you might remember we introduced you to Brenda Johnson a couple of weeks ago.

“My home flipped over a few times with me and my granddaughter in it,” she recalled.

They also survived a terrifying experience with no major injuries.

“I would like to thank the people that helped us,” she said of the community helping to clear debris. “It’s been wonderful; they’ve really helped a lot and I just want to thank all of those people. I can’t do it by phone or card, but I can do it here.”

Johnson needs a home now, and she is hoping FEMA can help.

“Yes, I did my application yesterday and they’re supposed to let me know in a week or two what’s going to happen,” she said. “But I want to thank Count on News 2 for their help and coming out and talking to me. I want to say thank you.”

If you know someone who needs help from FEMA, they can apply for disaster assistance at disaster assistance.gov.