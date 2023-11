HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Honor our nation’s veterans at the 11th annual Red, White & Blue Festival on Saturday at the Hanahan amphitheater.

This event will be free and will feature activities for every member of the family from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Military and veteran guests will have access to assistance vendors on-site.

Guests can enjoy jump castles, carnival rides, military displays, food trucks and musical performances at the amphitheater located at 3100 Amphitheater Avenue in Hanahan.