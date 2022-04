BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration is now open for the 2022 Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Summer Camp, which will run June 27-30.

The camp provides “educational awareness and summertime fun” for kids ages seven to 13.

Kids will be able to watch various law enforcement demonstrations, play games, and take trips to various parks.

Spots are limited and the application deadline is June 10. Click here to apply.