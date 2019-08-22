Remembering Lowcountry siblings killed in a crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Lowcountry siblings will be laid to rest Thursday.

Officials say 16-year-old Kylie and 14-year-old Gabriel Hales died last Friday in a fiery crash on Highway 176 in Berkeley County.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Cypress United Methodist Church in Ridgeville and will be buried immediately after at Muckenfuss Family Cemetery.

Kylie was a rising junior at Cane Bay High School and Gabe would have been a freshman at Woodland High School.

Thursday also marks school spirit day at Woodland High School in honor of the Hales. The principal asked everyone to wear school gear or camouflage to honor the teens.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Woodland principal Michael White wrote:

“Let us truly honor the memory of Gabe and Kylie by how we live our lives moving forward-by having an exceptional school year characterized by excellence.”