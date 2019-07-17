Rep. Cunningham commends deputy who saved 12-day-old baby during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputy Kimbro was commended by Rep. Joe Cunningham for his heroic actions last month.

Representative Joe Cunningham stated that he was honored to have the chance to commend the heroic actions of Deputy William Kimbro on the House floor today.

Deputy Kimbro, of the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office, saved the life of a 12-day-old infant during a routine traffic stop last month.

Honored to have the chance to commend the heroic actions of Deputy William Kimbro on the House floor today. Deputy Kimbro, of the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office, saved the life of a 12-day-old infant during a routine traffic stop last month. We are so lucky to have heroes like Deputy Kimbro looking after us in the Lowcountry. Eternally thankful to all our first responders who keep the Lowcountry and this nation a better, safer place.

Posted by Rep. Joe Cunningham on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Representative Joe Cunningham stated “We are so lucky to have heroes like Deputy Kimbro looking after us in the Lowcountry. Eternally thankful to all our first responders who keep the Lowcountry and this nation a better, safer place.”

