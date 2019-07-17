Rep. Cunningham commends deputy who saved 12-day-old baby during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputy Kimbro was commended by Rep. Joe Cunningham for his heroic actions last month.

Representative Joe Cunningham stated that he was honored to have the chance to commend the heroic actions of Deputy William Kimbro on the House floor today.

Deputy Kimbro, of the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office, saved the life of a 12-day-old infant during a routine traffic stop last month.

