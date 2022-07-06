MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Monday responded to a Moncks Corner recreational facility to assist a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer who was allegedly assaulted by two drunk teens.

According to the report, BCSO arrived to the Short Stay boat landing just after 5:30 p.m. on July 4. A DNR officer called for backup with “two intoxicated, combative individuals in the water.”

The DNR officer said that the individuals — identified as a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female — “had assaulted him and that multiple individuals including himself had been exposed to OC [pepper] spray.”

Once the suspects were brought to shore, the girl was placed in the back of the BCSO vehicle and checked by EMS. According to BCSO, she became “extremely irate, screaming and cursing at deputies on scene.”

BCSO contacted her mother who said that she did not need medical attention, however the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) said that medical clearance was required in order for her to be taken to the facility. Deputies met the suspect’s mother at the hospital, where she signed paperwork refusing medical treatment.

The suspect was then taken to Columbia and booked into DJJ.

The male suspect was taken into custody as well, but BCSO did not provide details on his arrest.

An additional male suspect was listed on the report, but was not arrested, according to BCSO.

News 2 has requested more information from BCSO and DNR. This story will be updated as more details become available.