Report: Man who broke into Goose Creek bank tried to cook chicken in breakroom, sleep in lobby

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department on Sunday arrested a man who broke into a bank, but was apparently more interested in the contents of the breakroom refrigerator than the contents of the vault.

Nicholas Rodriguez (36) is facing charges of second degree burglary for breaking into a BB&T Bank on St. James Avenue late Saturday night.

According to reports, Rodriguez threw a rock through the window and climbed in, cutting his hand and setting off the alarm in the process.

Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, Rodriguez allegedly made himself at home, eating food out of the break room fridge, trying to cook chicken in the toaster oven, and falling asleep in a makeshift bed in the lobby.

When the bank manager arrived, he said that nothing else appeared out of place, and it did not seem that Rodriguez even attempted to access the vault.

Rodriguez was searched, and officers did not find any stolen money in his possession.

Officers said that Rodriguez told them he heard voices, but did not elaborate on whether the voices told him to break into the bank.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for a large cut to his hand, then booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center. Bond was set at $20,000.