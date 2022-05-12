SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A mother is facing charges after deputies say she struck her 9-year-old son multiple times at a Summerville roller-skating rink.

Deputies responded to Music and Motion on College Park Road around 3 p.m. on May 3 for a call about possible child abuse.

According to BCSO, the woman’s son got into an altercation with another child during an after-school program on April 29 and his mother, Serena Rawls, was called to pick him up.

The manager of the business told deputies that when Rawls arrived she pulled her son aside, shoved him against the wall, slapped him in the back of the head 5 times, and punched him in the back twice “in what appeared to be her way of disciplining the child.” The manager further alleged that the incident occurred in view of other children.

Rawls was arrested on May 11 and charged with cruelty to children.