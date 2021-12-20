Report: Toddler taken to MUSC after being shot in the head at a home in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews were called to a home earlier this month after a toddler was shot in the head.

The child’s mother said she was inside preparing dinner when she heard a loud pop, according to an incident report. She told deputies that she looked over and saw the child had been shot and immediately began giving aid to the victim.

It happened December 3rd at a home on South Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner.

A 9mm Taurus was found on the steps beside where the child was lying with their injury when deputies arrived.

The 3-year-old was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. We’re told the child was alert and conscious at the time.

Deputies said there were seven people present when they arrived, including three juveniles and four adults.