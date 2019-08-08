Reporting threats, crimes through Berkeley County School District’s App

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is hopeful students and parents will continue to use the district’s app to report threats and crime this school year.

The app tool was rolled out last year, and people used it to report 100 incidents of crimes and threats within the school district.

Tim Knight, the Safety and Security Coordinator for the district, said he felt it was a huge success.

While many of the reports were unfounded, they were all investigated, according to Knight.

He hopes more people will use the app to report concerns and he said you can remain anonymous.

You can download the app by visiting: www.bcsdschools.net