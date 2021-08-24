Residents concerned with flooding along Black Tom Road in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live near Black Tom Road in Berkeley County say they are concerned about recent serious flooding.

“Since they’ve started doing construction on this property between the new school, the preparatory school all the way four houses down, when it rains the property floods,” said Cheryl Morrison, who is concerned about recent flooding issues. “They are unable to get in their driveways. The water is so high you can’t drive the vehicles through unless you have one of the trucks.”

The homes are just down the street from the new Berkeley Preparatory Academy where more road work is being done on Black Tom Road.

“If you notice, right across the street, they replaced a pipe. What they did was take a small pipe and replace it, and the water does not flow through,” said Morrison.

Nolten Peace’s yard has been flooding a lot recently. He said they always had some minor flooding, but nothing like this.

“Now, when they brought the school, it got even worse,” he said. “We had a little water and now we’re flooding.”

It’s to the point now they cannot ride down the road.

“It don’t [sic] take but about a half-hour of heavy rain and the water is going across the road; it could cause somebody to get killed if they don’t do something about it,” said Peace.

“I would like for DOT — because when I contacted them they said that’s the contractors and they said that’s the property of the county and then they’re saying the highway department. So, they’re saying three different entities is responsible for cleaning this.”

News 2 saw some construction and South Carolina Department of Transportation employees working on the road Tuesday. When we asked them about the flooding issue, they said once the road is completed, the drainage system should improve considerably for these homes.

They said the road work should be completed soon, so long as the weather cooperates.