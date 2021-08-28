Retired Berkeley County Sheriff passes away, BCSO confirms

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Former Captain Will Rogers passed away Friday night.

BCSO says that Rogers served over 30 years in his life to service, and even survived an ambush in 2015 where he was attacked from behind and doctors did not expect him to survive.

After Roger’s retirement, he advocated against violence towards those who work in law enforcement.

“BCSO extends extreme gratitude to our brothers and sisters who helped escort our fallen brother last night, please pray for the family of Captain Will Rogers, both blood and blue.”

Rogers’s cause of death is unknown at the moment.

News 2 will update this story as we receive new information.