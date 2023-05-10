Waring, his wife, and his three daughters (provided)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville’s outgoing fire chief Richard Waring announced Wednesday his intention to run for Town Council.

Waring will retire from the Summerville Fire Department after 30 years of service on June 30, and hopes to continue his career of service in a new capacity, as District 4’s representative.

“Problem solving is what a firefighter does,” Waring said. “This has been my mode of operation for all of my adult life.”

He said he is eager to find solutions to problems like infrastructure, development, and identifying the direction of the community.

Waring said that he plans to bring “outcome-focused, common-sense leadership, with maybe a touch of humility” and that his track record proves he is the right fit.

Additionally, Waring is the son of Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring, who will not seek reelection.