BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation.

Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday.

Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780.

According to Berkeley County research, British troops took over Fair Lawn Plantation as part of their plan to capture Charles Towne.

Berkeley County officials say the fort served as the battleground for nearly 32 battles during the Revolutionary War.

The fort has been maintained by Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust for decades. Researchers say the fort may be one of the best-preserved war forts in the country.

On Friday, the site officially opened to the public.

Students from across Berkley County experienced Fort Fair Lawn firsthand through demonstrations and tours on Friday.

Berkeley County celebrated the grand opening and Colonial Day on Saturday. The opening day offered exclusive lectures, musket drills, and cannon demonstrations.

The Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust says nearly 1,700 people visited the fort over Friday and Saturday.

Fort Fair Lawn is open for guided tours, candle making, and reenactments.