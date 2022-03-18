MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner’s chief of police, Rick Ollic, has officially retired from the department.

Mayor Michael Lockliear told News 2 on Friday afternoon that Ollic informed them several months ago that he planned to retire, and that March 18 would be his last day with the department.

Ollic has been police chief for the past five years. Ollic told News 2 after 35 years in law enforcement, he plans to spend more time with his family.

Capt. Steve Young will be the interim chief. Mayor Lockliear said a search for Ollic’s replacement will begin soon.

“We are grateful to Chief Ollic for his service to the people of Moncks Corner and the work he did to advance the department during his tenure,” said Mayor Lockliear. “We look forward to finding someone who can stand on the shoulders of what has already been accomplished and take our Police Department further.”