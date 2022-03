RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ridgeville is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell releases the name of Averill Pringle (41) of Ridgeville who was pronounced dead after his car ran off US-176/State Road and hit a tree near Poplar Hill Drive.

Pringle was traveling west on US-176.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.