Head-on collision kills 2 near Black Tom Road in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on State Road/Highway 176 near Black Tom Road early Friday morning.

According to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver, SC Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision between a 2006 Dodge Stratus and a flatbed truck just before 9:30 a.m.

Oliver said both the driver and a passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing a seatbelt.

SC Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

According to Trooper Matt Southern, the truck was traveling east on US 176 when the driver of the Dodge crossed the center lane while traveling westbound and collided with the truck head-on.

Trooper Southern said the Dodge sedan caught fire upon impact.

Black Tom Road was shut down for several hours while officials investigating the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.